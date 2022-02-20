Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 65.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the period.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

