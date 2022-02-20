Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,796.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSMMY shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.07) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.22) to GBX 2,897 ($39.20) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.80) to GBX 2,650 ($35.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

