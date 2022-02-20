Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.