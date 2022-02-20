PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PharmaCyte Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34. PharmaCyte Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMCB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

