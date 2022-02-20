Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 1,453,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several brokerages have commented on PECO. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

