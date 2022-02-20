PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $60,364.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00106435 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.