Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stake Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 39.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,748,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

