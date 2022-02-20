Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $66,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $150.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.