Piper Sandler Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.