PlotX (PLOT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.98 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $7.98 million and $679,089.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

