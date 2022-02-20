Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 143.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth $107,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $8.53 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.