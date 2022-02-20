Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.42 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 424.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 601,964 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $10,103,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

