Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $185,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.94 and a beta of -0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
