Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $200,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average is $162.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

