Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

