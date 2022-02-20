Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $114.27 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

