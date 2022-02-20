Polkadex 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $513,271.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $34.50 million and $513,271.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00015031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

