Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Tops $781,078.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $781,078.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.12 or 0.06853118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.02 or 0.99939309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051533 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

