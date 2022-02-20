Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. 573,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

