PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PPL by 63.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.