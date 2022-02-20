Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 3,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 199,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

