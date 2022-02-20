Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 3,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 199,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.42.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
