Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Up 2.4%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.99. 14,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 26,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The stock has a market cap of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

