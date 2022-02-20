Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Up 2.4%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.99. 14,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 26,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
The stock has a market cap of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.
Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
