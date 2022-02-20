Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,550 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.