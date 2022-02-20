Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

