ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPetro Holding focuses on growth through a combination ofacquisitions and pressure pumping services in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. The company's recent purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. The deal's 10-year dedicated service agreement should ensure a stable revenue base in the medium-to-long term. ProPetro is also set to benefit from a debt-free balance sheet, which provides a potential lifeline amid the difficult operating environment. However, it continues to be exposed to the soft pressure pumping pricing in the Permian, which constitutes bulk of ProPetro's revenues. The tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget due to volatile crude prices is an issue as well. Considering these factors, upside from current levels is limited.”

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ProPetro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

