PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. 226,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PROS by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

