Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Lowered to $73.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.67 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prothena by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prothena by 29.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

