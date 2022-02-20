Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRTNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

LRTNF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.