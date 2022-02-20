Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.89.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
