Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

