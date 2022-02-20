Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

AAP opened at $218.80 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

