Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

