Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AtriCure, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AtriCure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

