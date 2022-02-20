Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Decreased by Analyst

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 86,828 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

