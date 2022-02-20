Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

ETSY opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Etsy has a one year low of $125.37 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

