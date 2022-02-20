Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increased by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

