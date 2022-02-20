Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

