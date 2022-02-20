Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,577,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

