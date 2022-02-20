Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.05. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.