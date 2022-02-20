QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.