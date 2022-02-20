QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.
NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.
