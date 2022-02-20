Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.28.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

