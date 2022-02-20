Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.