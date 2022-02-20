Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Qualys by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

