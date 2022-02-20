R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,111. The stock has a market cap of $788.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 114.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.