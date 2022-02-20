Ra Medical Systems’ (RMED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
RMED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 4,270,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
