Ra Medical Systems’ (RMED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

RMED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 4,270,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

