Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $355.31 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $355.31 million and $23.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,124,732,956 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

