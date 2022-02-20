Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $108,172.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

