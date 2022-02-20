Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 2,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.