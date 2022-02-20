Raymond James Analysts Give Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) a C$1.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WHN opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$54.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

