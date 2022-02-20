Raymond James Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $90.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

QTWO stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

