RealFevr Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $191,917.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

